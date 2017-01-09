Winter weather advisory starts early Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Huron, Medina, Summit, Stark, Portage, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Holmes counties from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday. (Check our warnings page here)

Cold start this morning with temperatures improving slowly this week. Our recent period of cold and snow has increased the ice coverage from 5 to 22%

Finally we get a break from the bitter cold, temperatures almost near normal with highs around 30 degrees with some sunshine. Lots of change this week as the southeast ridge of warmth we noted in our winter outlook derived last fall rebuilds this week and part of next week. SEE BELOW

Panhandle-type storm systems which have been a fixture so far (we’ve been spared) will become dominant. We will have three moisture-rich storm systems over the next 6 days.

Lots of variability this winter which is not all that unusual considering there is no El Nino or strong La Nina as primary drivers.

See the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast below.