U2 to stop in Cleveland during summer stadium tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio — U2 will go back in time as they play Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium this summer.

The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic fifth album.

Live Nation Entertainment made the announcement early Monday morning.

The band will play in Cleveland on Saturday, July 1st. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 17th at 10 a.m.

Each show will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety.

Special guests including Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic, and The Lumineers will make appearances during the stadium tour.

The Joshua Tree, which was released in 1987, includes hits like “With or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

For more information on the tour, click here.