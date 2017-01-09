× Shots fired at car on I-90 in Bratenahl causing crash

BRATENAHL, Ohio– The Bratenahl Police Department is investigating a shooting on Interstate 90 Sunday evening.

It happened in the westbound lanes between Lakeshore Boulevard and East 136th Street at about 7 p.m.

The 30-year-old victim told officers she heard two loud bangs and believed something hit her car. According to the police report, she saw a gun emerge from the passenger-side window of a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

As more shots were fired, the woman ducked and hit the brakes. Police said she lost control and crashing into the concrete median.

Officers at the scene found a “grazing mark from a projectile” between the wipers and bumper on the car’s hood. They also found a shell casing in a divot.

The driver and her passenger were not injured.