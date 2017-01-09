‘Sesame Street’ focuses on kindness in latest season

“K” is for kindness.

The iconic children’s show “Sesame Street” debuts its 47th season on Saturday on HBO and it focuses on teaching kindness.

“Our world is a very complicated world, and we know that kindness is in all of us… But for really young children, I think we have to model it,” Rosemarie Truglio, a researcher who oversees content and curriculum for “Sesame Street” told USA Today. She said kids have a difficult time putting themselves in other people’s shoes.

Recent research, including a Sesame Workshop survey, found more than two-thirds of parents believe the world is an unkind place for children. Parents were split on what is more important: empathy or manners.

