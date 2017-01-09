× Second person dies after car crashed in Elyria house on New Year’s Day

ELYRIA, Ohio– The passenger of the car that crashed into an Elyria house on New Year’s Day has passed away.

The crash happened on Chestnut Ridge Road where South Abbe dead ends just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. The driver of the car, 39-year-old Asim Taylor, died at the scene.

Jamie Chappell, 33, of Cleveland, died on Friday at MetroHealth Medical Center, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Homeowner Dennis Campanalie said the car went airborne before crashing on top of his garage.

“They had to be going awfully fast, very, very fast to be able to launch their vehicle,” said Campanalie. “There was no tracks nothing on the driveway.”

41.343738 -82.078199