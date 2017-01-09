× Crews to investigate larger piece of debris in search for crashed plane

CLEVELAND– Crews were back out on Lake Erie Monday morning searching for more debris from a plane that crashed late last month.

The Cessna Citation 525 disappeared shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland on Dec. 29. The plane, flown by Superior Beverage President and CEO John Fleming, was bound for the Ohio State University Airport in Columbus.

On Monday, the Army Corps of Engineers will break ice and escort the Underwater Marine Contractors’ Salvage Chief to the search area. The vessels are equipped with sonar to take pictures of the bottom of Lake Erie and track dive teams.

The city of Cleveland said the divers will investigate what appears to be a larger section of debris. It is not clear if it is related to the Cessna.

The Cleveland police helicopter and foot patrols will scan the shoreline as weather permits.

Since the plane went missing, crews have recovered more than 100 pieces of debris. On Friday, dive teams located the cockpit voice recorder, a portion of the tail and a seat from the passenger compartment. They also discovered what appear to be human remains, which were sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for analysis.

Calling hours for Fleming, his wife Sue and two sons were held at a Canfield church Sunday afternoon. Memorial services are set for Monday at 11 a.m. at the Canfield Presbyterian Church in Canfield and Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Liberty Presbyterian Church in Delaware.

Neighbor Brian Casey and his daughter Megan were also on board the plane. The group had attended the Cavaliers game earlier that evening.

