President-elect Donald Trump responds to Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes attack

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.– President-election Donald Trump is on the defensive after Meryl Streep’s comments at the Golden Globes Sunday night.

The actress gave a 6-minute speech while accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award. She did not name the president-elect directly, but criticized Trump for mocking a reporter with a disability.

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was real life,” Streep said.

Trump took to Twitter to respond Monday morning:

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Trump told the New York Times Monday that he had not seen Streep’s speech, but called her a “Hillary lover.” He denied making fun of reporter Serge F. Kovaleski.

Click here for complete list of Golden Globe winners