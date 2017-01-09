President-elect Donald Trump responds to Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes attack

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.– President-election Donald Trump is on the defensive after Meryl Streep’s comments at the Golden Globes Sunday night.
The actress gave a 6-minute speech while accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award. She did not name the president-elect directly, but criticized Trump for mocking a reporter with a disability.
“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was real life,” Streep said.
Trump took to Twitter to respond Monday morning:
Trump told the New York Times Monday that he had not seen Streep’s speech, but called her a “Hillary lover.” He denied making fun of reporter Serge F. Kovaleski.
