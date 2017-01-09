Poet admits she couldn’t answer standardized test questions about her own poems

If you sat down to take a test and the questions were about you or your work, you’d have no problem, right?

Try telling that to poet and author Sara Holbrook.

Holbrook recently wrote a column for the Huffington Post about what happened when she tried to answer two standardized test questions based on her poems.

Holbrook said she was unable to answer the questions, which were on two Texas standardized tests, because they were so poorly conceived.

“I apologize to those kids,” Holbrook wrote. “I apologize to their teachers.”

“The only way to stop this nonsense is for parents to stand up and say, no more,” Holbrook wrote. “No more will I let my kid be judged by random questions scored by slackers from Craigslist while I pay increased taxes for results that could just as easily have been predicted by an algorithm. That’s not education, that’s idiotic.”

Holbrook said nobody ever consulted with her on the questions — and she said her poems weren’t written with standardized testing in mind.

“Any test that questions the motivations of the author without asking the author is a big baloney sandwich,” she wrote to end her column. “Mostly test makers do this to dead people who can’t protest. But I’m not dead. I protest.”

