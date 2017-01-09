Norton woman accused of stealing $44K from elderly family member

AKRON, Ohio– A Norton woman is facing charges after investigators say she stole thousands from a family member.

Shannon M. Shook, 37, was arrested on Sunday and charged with theft from the elderly, which is a second-degree felony. She was taken to the Summit County Jail.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in December claims an 85-year-old woman was being financially exploited by a family member.

They discovered Shook had been withdrawing money from victim’s bank accounts since July, the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Monday. Investigators said they believe she stole more than $44,000.