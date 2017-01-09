Northeast Ohio bracing for slippery, messy Tuesday rush hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - With snow and a messy wintry mix moving into Northeast Ohio, ODOT will be fully staffed overnight and during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

"We'll have about 80 trucks in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties salting and plowing when necessary," said Marissa McDaid with ODOT.

McDaid says crews will head out starting at midnight to pre-treat surfaces.

With snow and sleet and freezing rain expected, crews want to be prepared to deal with the changing road conditions.

"We aren't expecting temperatures to be so bitter cold that we have to use something other than our traditional salt," said McDaid.

ODOT says the plan is to use a salt-brine mix on the bridges and overpasses.

Meantime, they are warning things will be messy in the morning.

"Always be aware that the weather is changing. As it transitions from snow over to ice, it may be slushy. You are definitely going to have to accommodate for that in your travel times. Definitely increase the following distance between your car and other vehicles on the road," said McDaid.

You can also check the OHGO website for travel speeds and for updates on road conditions.