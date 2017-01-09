Near-normal temperatures; Wintry mix early Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finally we get a break from the bitter cold, temperatures almost near normal with highs around 30 degrees.

Flurries will move through, but should be gone by late morning and without much accumulation. Winds will pick up today, breaking up the cloud cover.

We’re watching Monday night into Tuesday morning closely…Rush hour could be quite messy! Look at the snow and ice accumulation potential. It wouldn’t take much of a shift either in timing or position to adversely affect our Tuesday rush hour to a greater extent than already forecast.

This is a look at the future radar, satellite and wind direction for early Tuesday. There’s a messy wintry mix ahead changing to all rain once our temperatures climb in the afternoon.