Mentor native and top prospect Mitch Trubisky to enter NFL Draft

MENTOR, Ohio– North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky will forgo his senior year and enter the NFL Draft.

The Mentor High School graduate and Ohio’s former Mr. Football made the announcement in a post for the “Players’ Tribune” on Monday.

“Going to the NFL has been my goal ever since I was a little boy. And now that I have that chance, I’m incredibly excited. I don’t know where I’ll end up or what’s in store for me,” Trubisky wrote.

He thanked North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora, the coaching and training staff, and his teammates.

“I experienced a lot of great memories on the field during my four years at North Carolina, but I think what I’ll miss the most are the nights we spent sitting in the common area of our dorm, talking football, playing video games and cracking jokes until the sun came up,” Trubisky said.

In the Tar Heels’ 2016 season, Trubisky threw for more than 3,700 yards and 30 touchdowns, and completed 304 of his 446 attempts.

In December, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper said Trubisky is the only quarterback that will be selected on the first night of the 2017 NFL Draft.

“He’s still green — with another year of seasoning, he could be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft. He’s not ready to play right away in the NFL,” Kiper said last month.

The quarterback-challenged Cleveland Browns are reportedly looking into Trubisky. The Browns ended this season with one win and will have the No. 1 pick in the draft.