Man accused of breaking into Akron home, attacking family with hammer

AKRON, Ohio– Neighbors rushed to help a family being attacked by a man with a hammer Saturday morning in Akron.

The victims called 911 shortly before 8 a.m. when they heard someone banging on the doors of the Delmar Avenue home. Police said the suspect, Kristopher L. Malcolm, was armed with a hammer and broke down the back door.

The family fled to an upstairs bedroom, where they locked the door and tried to barricade it shut. Malcolm forced his way in so the victims climbed out the window and onto the roof, police said. That’s when one man fell from the roof and hurt his leg.

According to Akron police, Malcolm left the house and chased the victim, hitting him with the hammer and his fist. Neighbors witnessed the attack and came out of their houses to help. They were able to get the hammer away from the suspect.

Officers arrived and took him into custody.

Malcolm, 26, of Akron, was charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault. He was transported to the Summit County Jail.