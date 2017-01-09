Investigators thank tipsters for help ending manhunt for Ravenna triple murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVENNA, Ohio-- Authorities in Portage County thanked tipsters for information leading to the arrest of murder suspect David Calhoun Jr.

The 25-year-old is accused of killing Sarah Marsh and Leshaun Sanders at a house on Henderson Road in Ravenna on Nov. 30. Marsh was pregnant.

Investigators would not elaborate on the relationship between Calhoun and the victims.

"We appreciate the tips from the public. That's what made a difference in this case," U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott said on Monday. He said they received countless tips. "We try to follow up on every single lead that we can, every single day."

Calhoun, who faces three counts of murder, was arrested Saturday morning in Steubenville. The U.S. Marshals said he was hiding in an upstairs closet of a vacant home. He had been there for two days.

"This has probably been one of the more intense manhunts that I've been involved in in my career," Portage County Sheriff David Doak said.

Calhoun will be arraigned Monday afternoon. More charges are pending.

