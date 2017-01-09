Lakewood police seek three suspects in distraction robbery

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– Lakewood police are trying to identify three suspects from a distraction-style robbery at a gas station.

The group stole a large, expensive tire changer from the back of Lucas Sunoco on Madison Avenue on Dec. 24.

Police said a woman with a distinctive hat caused a distraction inside the store while two men loaded the heavy machine into a van. They used a white Chevrolet cargo van.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773 or Det. McLaughlin at 216-529-6767.