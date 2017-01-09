Hysterical: mom shares one of the BEST viral widsom teeth videos ever

WEST ISLIP, NY – We’ve all seen the very funny reactions that people have to anesthesia, especially the reactions that come after a wisdom tooth extraction.

One Long Island mom captured her daughter, Maria, in just such a situation, and as she puts it “this is too good not to share!”

From thinking that her tongue fell out, to thinking she’s a toy plugged in to a wall socket to an EPIC – and we mean epic – eye roll, this is one of the funniest reactions around. Judging by the more than 13-million views the video has garnered, we are not alone in our opinion.

(And we will warn you that Maria does use one bad word in this video, but we really don’t think she knew she was saying it!)