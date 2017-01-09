Highland Heights bank robbed by armed men Monday

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH – The US Bank located on Wilson Mills Road in Highland Heights was robbed Monday afternoon by a trio of men, two of them carrying weapons.

The three men entered the bank shortly after 2:30 p.m., yelling, “Get down” to employees and customers inside. Two of them climbed over the counter to the teller side of the area and the third man forced a bank manager out of an office into the lobby.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI reports that all three were physically and verbally threatening to the people inside the bank, stating, “I will shoot you.”

The suspects got cash from the teller drawers, put the money into a blue Adidas bag and left.

All of them are described as having a medium build, around 20 years of age and ranging in height from 5’5″ to 5’10”.

The first suspect was armed with an assault-style gun and was wearing a blue down jacket, gray gloves and black sneakers and pants.

The second suspect was carrying the blue Adidas bag. He wore a black, front-zip hoodie with a white emblem on it, a black mask, black gloves and black Adidas pants.

The third man was armed with a semi-automatic pistol with a chrome slide. He wore a blue, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black gloves.

They left in a getaway vehicle that’s described as an older, gray or silver Chevrolet Trailblazer.

There is reward money being offered for any information that leads to the identification and prosecution of these suspects. US Bank has also put up reward money.

The FBI is considering these men to be armed and dangerous. Any information should be directed to the FBI or the Highland Heights Police Department.