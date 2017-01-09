× Green Day announces tour stop at Blossom Music Center

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio– Green Day is bringing its Revolution Radio tour to Blossom Music Center this summer.

The 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will stop at the Cuyahoga Falls venue on Aug. 21. Other tour stops include Wrigley Field in Chicago and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Presale tickets for Idiot Nation members go on sale on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. The general public can purchase tickets on Jan. 13. (More tour dates and ticket information here)

Green Day released the album “Revolution Radio” on Oct. 7, which features the band’s 10th No. 1 song “Bang Bang.”