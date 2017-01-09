Garfield Heights police chase ends in multi-car crash in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A chase that began in Garfield Heights ended with a multi-car crash on Cleveland's east side Monday evening.

The car being chased crashed into several other vehicles at East 93rd and Elizabeth Avenue at around 9:15 p.m. Police report that there were people trapped inside the vehicles. Fire dispatch confirms that two people were taken to the hospital as a result of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Fox 8 and Fox8.com will have more details on this as they become available.