CLEVELAND - Looks like we will be navigating some slippery conditions Tuesday morning.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 3 AM to 11 AM:

An inch or two cannot be ruled out before the precip changes from a messy mix to all rain in the afternoon: On a side note, our recent period of deep cold and snow has increased the ice coverage from 5 to 22%: See the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast below.