EAST ROCHESTER, OH - A fertilizer company just outside of Minerva, Ohio caught fire Monday, sending flames into the night sky.

The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District tells Fox 8 that the fire is at Hoopes Fertilizer, in East Rochester. The confirm that many fire companies have been called out to the scene, but that no one has been injured in the blaze.

This is a developing story, Fox8.com will have more details as they become available.