Fire alarm forces evacuation of 911 dispatchers, police personnel

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A fire alarm lead to the evacuation of the Cleveland Division of Police Third District headquarters early Monday morning.

The alarm sounded just before 3 a.m.

911 dispatchers and other police personnel had to evacuate the building, which is located on Chester Avenue.

Some 911 dispatchers were cleared to return to work after about 20 minutes. Others were escorted to another location. It's unknown if any emergency calls went unanswered during that time.

3:29 Dispatchers being escorted by CPD to another location to resume taking calls. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/R32dKeDOjz — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) January 9, 2017

Operations returned to normal by 4 a.m.

2:53 CPD 3rd district evacuated due to fire on 3rd floor. Dispatchers for whole city evacuated. Resumed normal operations at 3:59. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/ctDooE5dPA — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) January 9, 2017

According to dispatchers with the Cleveland Division of Fire, a small electrical fire was quickly contained.

