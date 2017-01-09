Cleveland will be rocking out this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Rock music is coming to Cleveland like never before with several Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artists already lined up for concerts this year.

"All of us that live here know it, can feel it, this market is starting to explode," said Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris. "We had a terrific summer last year and we're just going to ride it through 2017."

Two of the most high-profile concerts happen in July kicking off with U2 then Billy Joel. Tickets for both go on sale in a few days. Joel performs at Progressive Field, U2 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

It's the first tour in Cleveland for the U2 rockers in more than several decades.

"There's a fun Cleveland connection, U2 came here thirty years ago on the Joshua Tree tour and played in our football stadium," said Harris. "They're coming back 30 years later to play at the Joshua Tree in the football stadium once again."

Music fans can look forward to concerts from rockers Green Day and The Red Hot Chili Peppers as well. Fans tell Fox 8 they hope tickets sell out and send a message to other rockers that Cleveland can compete with bigger cities like Chicago.

"If people can see that Cleveland will come out and support them maybe more people will start coming though here instead of going to Columbus, or Cincinnati or Chicago for a show," said music fan Brian McNally.

Until then it's up to Cleveland to show we can rock with the best.