HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The Golden Globes paid tribute to mother and daughter actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher with a video highlighting some of their most memorable film roles.

Reynolds died one day after Fisher in December.

And their son and brother, Todd Fisher, was touched by the tribute, thanking the awards show, put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for “taking a moment and honoring my girls.”

The #GoldenGlobes gives a beautiful tribute in memory of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/DwJDVCPknK — Live Civil (@LiveCivil) January 9, 2017

Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls. pic.twitter.com/25TnOwzFF7 — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 9, 2017

It's very hard for me to believe they're gone, watching them now, the film freezes time. Magical. #BrightLightsDoc, #BrightLights — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 8, 2017

