Sea World San Diego ends killer whale show

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – SeaWorld San Diego’s last killer whale show was Sunday. The park is ending its long-running show after years of outcry and falling attendance prompted it to renounce theatrical orca displays.

The show featured killer whales cavorting with trainers and leaping high out of the Shamu Stadium pool. This summer, the park will unveil a new attraction in the revamped pool billed as an educational encounter.

Sea World also announced that their parks in Orlando and San Antonio plan to end their shows by 2019.

The park says it decided to end the show after a decline in attendance following the 2013 documentary “Blackfish,” which criticized conditions of captive orcas. Tilikum, the SeaWorld orca that killed a trainer in 2010 and was profiled in the documentary died in early January.