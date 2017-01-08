Man dead, pregnant woman injured in overnight shooting

CLEVELAND — A man is dead and a pregnant woman was injured in a shooting early Sunday on the city’s east side, police tell Fox 8 News.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Livingston Road, where officers responded to a report of shots fired.

There, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head in the backseat of a car. Cleveland EMS treated the man on scene, but he did not survive.

Also in the backseat of the car, was a woman who was 16 weeks pregnant. She sustained a graze wound to the back, before being taken to University Hospitals, where she was treated and released.

Police say the driver, a 25-year-old man, and front seat passenger, an 18-year-old woman, were not hurt.

According to investigators, the four people in the car were sitting in a driveway on Livingston Road when someone began shooting into the car.

Police have no suspects at this time. Further details, including the victim’s identity, were not immediately released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department.