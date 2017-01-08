Man critically injured in Coventry Township hit-and-run: Sheriff

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Coventry Township.

Officials say it happened at around 3:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of South Main Street, near North Turkeyfoot Road.

Deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car. A man, whose age and identity have yet to be determined, was taken to Akron General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He had no identification with him at the time of the accident.

Investigators say the car involved is believed to be a 2010-2013 Subaru Forrester. Anyone with information about the driver, vehicle or identity of the victim, is asked to call Sergeant Lee Hoskins at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 643-2181.

