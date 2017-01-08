Local students return home after school trip to Ft. Lauderdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A group of students from Cuyahoga Falls Valley Christian Academy are back home safe in Cleveland after a school trip to Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The students were originally set to take off from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport just hours after a mass shooting.

"It was awful to watch it on the news to see what's happening what's going on," said parent Tandy Nichols. "It's just the crazy world we live in."

It's been an emotional roller coaster for Nichols along with many other parents who were instantly sent into panic Friday when news of the shooting first spread.

"You hear these things on the news it's scary but antiseptic until it's your student, your son, your daughter involved," said parent Steve Ferda. "At that point it gets very real. You start to panic a little bit."

The students were in Florida for a marine biology trip. They were in the Miami area when the shooting started, getting ready to head back to Fort Lauderdale.

"So grateful that we weren't there already because we were thinking about leaving a little earlier," said Craig Rupe, a teacher on the trip. "So grateful we weren't there in danger."

Across the country many airports have increased security in light of the tragedy in Florida. A spokesperson at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport says they already utilize a high level of security. However they plan to reach out to the Department of Homeland Security to see if any changes need to be made following the shooting.

A job was posted Friday afternoon on the airport's website called "Airport Security Coordinator." It's unclear if the position is new or filling a previous vacancy. While making airports safer is on the minds of both flyers and airport employees a solution on how to accomplish the goal is proving tough.

"Personally I'd like to carry my own protection so I don't have to depend on anybody else," said flier Roger Clay.

Others say additional guns are the opposite of changes that should occur.

"Then there's a shoot out and more people get hurt," said Carol Weiss. Her husband cautioned more guns doesn't translate to experienced shooters.

"How do you know that the guy who is a good guy, is a good shot?" said Alan Weiss. "More people will get hurt."

While a safety solution is difficult to agree on one thing is certain, students are happy to be back in Cleveland.

"Pretty stressful just knowing that, that could have been us and how like blessed we were to have not have been there," said student Olivia Nichols. "God was definitely watching over us at that point."

**More on the airport shootings, here.**