Iranian former president and head of the Expediency Council, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani waves as he registers his candidacy for the upcoming Assembly of Experts elections at the interior ministry in Tehran on December 21, 2015. The 86-member Assembly's role is to monitor the work of the supreme leader, currently Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The poll will coincide in February 2016 with parliamentary elections, which could see more moderates and reformists chosen on the back of Iran's recent nuclear deal with world powers. AFP PHOTO / ATTA KENARE / AFP / ATTA KENARE (Photo credit should read ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)
Former Iranian President Rafsanjani dies
Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died Sunday after suffering a heart attack, Iranian state-run media said. He was 82.
Rafsanjani, who served two terms as Iran’s president from 1989 to 1997, continued to be an influential figure in Iranian politics.
At the time of his death he was the chairman of the Expediency Council, which aims to settle disputes between the country’s parliament and the Guardian Council.
Rafsanjani was seen as a key figure in Iran’s moderate movement and was a vocal supporter of current Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.