Forecast: temps return to normal to start the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Bitter cold continues through tonight. Temperatures in the teen with single digit wind chills expected. Finally we get a break from the bitter cold, temperatures almost near normal with highs around 30 degrees.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Changes coming next week, above average temperatures and rain on the way. What a crazy winter we’ve had thus far…Several temperature swings weekly! See the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast below.

We’re watching Monday night into Tuesday morning closely…Rush hour could be quite messy! Look at the snow and ice accumulation potential. It wouldn’t take much of a shift either in timing or position to adversely affect our Tuesday rush hour to a greater extent than already forecast.

This is a look at the future radar, satellite and wind direction for early Tuesday. There’s a messy wintry mix ahead changing to all rain once our temperatures climb in the afternoon.

As of January 5th, we are now inside the climatological cold point for daytime highs. Embedded inside that, the low point for normal lows is January 15-18.

Long range outlook shows more cold through this weekend. Above normal temperatures start Monday and continues most of next week. Cold air will be coming and going throughout the next 2 weeks. Storm systems will be frequent as advertised weeks ago.