Fire crews battling blaze on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVLEAND – Fire crews have been called out to a building on Cleveland’s east side.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the building near East 93rd and Fuller Avenues.

Nothing has been confirmed as to how many people were in the building at the time of the fire. EMS tells Fox 8 that two people were taken to University Hospitals with smoke inhalation. They were reported to be in stable condition.

Part of East 93rd is closed as crews

battle the fire.

This is a developing story and Fox 8 and Fox8.com will have updates as they become available.