Fire crews battling blaze on Cleveland’s east side

Posted 4:41 pm, January 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:52PM, January 8, 2017

CLEVLEAND – Fire crews have been called out to a building on Cleveland’s east side.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the building near East 93rd and Fuller Avenues.

Photo courtesy: Steve Heister, Fox 8

Photo courtesy: Steve Heister, Fox 8

Nothing has been confirmed as to how many people were in the building at the time of the fire. EMS tells Fox 8 that two people were taken to University Hospitals with smoke inhalation. They were reported to be in stable condition.

Part of East 93rd is closed as crews

Photo courtesy: Steve Heister, Fox 8

Photo courtesy: Steve Heister, Fox 8

battle the fire.

This is a developing story and Fox 8 and Fox8.com will have updates as they become available.

 