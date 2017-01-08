Eastlake police searching for bank robbery suspect

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank in Eastlake on Saturday.

It happened at the Citizens Federal Bank on Vine Street in Eastlake.

According to the Eastlake Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect walked into the branch, passed a note to the bank teller, along with a plastic bag, and demanded money. After receiving an undetermined amount of cash, he reportedly got into a car parked at a nearby apartment complex and took off.

No weapon was seen on the man, and no one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect is described as being 5 foot 7 inches, with a medium build, about 25-35 years of age, with some facial stubble. He was wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt gloves and grayish colored pants. Additionally, the man was wearing what appeared to be prescription, transition tinted eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Eastlake Police Department at (440) 951-1400.

