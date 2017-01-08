× Calling hours, vigil for Lake Erie plane crash victims today

CANFIELD, Ohio — Friends and family are gathering today to remember the Fleming family, who disappeared after their plane went down in Lake Erie after takeoff last month.

Mourners will pay their respects today at the Canfield Presbyterian Church on W. Main Street from 3p.m. – 6 p.m. A vigil is also planned today for the six victims onboard the Cessna Citation 525, at 4 p.m. at the East 72nd Street Marina in Cleveland.

The plane went missing shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29. It was flown by Superior Beverage President and CEO John Fleming, who was with his wife Sue; sons Jack and Andrew; neighbor Brian Casey; and Casey’s daughter Megan. The group went to the Cleveland Cavaliers game that night and was traveling back home to the Columbus area.

Search efforts last Saturday were cancelled due to poor weather. Friday, officials announced weather conditions would not facilitate a search this weekend as well.

