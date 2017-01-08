× Browns tap Gregg Williams as new defensive coordinator

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have a new defensive coordinator, Head Coach Hue Jackson announced on Sunday.

Gregg Williams will join the team, replacing Ray Horton, who has been relieved of his duties.

Williams has coached in the NFL for 26 years: He served as head coach for three teams and 15 as a defensive coordinator. Williams led the Saints’ defensive unit that won Super Bowl XLVI and a Titans defense that advanced to Super Bowl XXXIV.

“We are thrilled that Gregg Williams is joining our staff as defensive coordinator,” Jackson said. “Gregg has been an outstanding defensive coach in this league for a very long time. His defenses have frequently finished among the top ten in the league. He adapts his scheme to maximize the strengths of his personnel and has always been able to get the most out of his players. We look forward to him coming in, helping our players improve and helping us become the winning team we are all working towards.”

