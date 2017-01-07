What we know about the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect

Esteban Santiago returned from a tour in Iraq a changed man, his aunt said Saturday. He talked about the destruction he witnessed. About the killing of children. Visions that haunted him.

“His mind was not right,” the aunt, Maria Ruiz Rivera, told CNN in a phone interview from her home in New Jersey. “He seemed normal at times, but other times he seemed lost. He changed.”

Santiago is suspected of killing five people Friday at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

Here is what we know about the suspected shooter:

• His family started to notice changes in Santiago after his return in 2011 from a National Guard deployment in Iraq, his aunt said.

• “He changed after Iraq. He talked about all the destruction and the killing of children. He had visions all the time,” said Ruiz, speaking in Spanish during the interview.

• “Who would have imagined that he could do something like this?” she said. “I don’t say that because we’re family. I say it because he wasn’t like that.”

• Ruiz said she lost contact with Santiago several months ago. “He stopped calling,” she said. “He wouldn’t respond to my messages. I would call and text. He seemed distant.”

• He visited the FBI’s Anchorage, Alaska, office a few months ago and told authorities that an intelligence agency was telling him to watch ISIS videos, according to law enforcement officials.

• The officials said Santiago’s associates were concerned because he said he was hearing voices; they had accompanied him to the FBI office in Anchorage.

• On Friday, Santiago flew into Florida on a Delta Air Lines flight from Alaska via Minnesota, officials said. He had declared his handgun in a firearms carrying case, law enforcement sources told CNN.

• Upon arriving at the Fort Lauderdale airport, he picked up the carrying case at baggage claim, took out the gun and started firing, according to law enforcement sources.

• One source said Santiago went to the bathroom to get the gun out of the case and emerged shooting.

• Santiago likely acted alone, Israel said.

• The FBI is investigating every angle and has not ruled out terrorism, according to officials.

• Santiago is in federal custody and will likely appear Monday in court in Broward County, officials said.

• According to his booking information, Santiago, 26, is being held without bond on a murder charge.

• Santiago had purchased two handguns — a 9 mm Glock and a Glock .40-caliber — in the past, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation. It is unknown whether either of these pistols were used in Friday’s attack.

• Santiago’s criminal record in Alaska includes three offenses: having no proof of insurance in 2015, a taillight violation in 2015 and a criminal mischief charge, causing property damage of more than $50, in 2016.

• He served in the Puerto Rico National Guard and the Alaska Army National Guard.

• He joined the Puerto Rico National Guard in December 2007, said Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead of the Alaska Army National Guard.

• Santiago was deployed to Iraq with the Puerto Rico National Guard from April 2010 to February 2011, Olmstead said.

• Santiago received the Iraq Campaign Medal with a campaign star, a combat-related honor, CNN’s Barbara Starr reported.

• He served in the US Army Reserve before joining the Alaska Army National Guard in November 2014, Olmstead said.

• Santiago was later given a general discharge from the Alaska Army National Guard in August for unsatisfactory performance.

• Santiago was not on the radar for possible terrorism ties, according to a law enforcement official and a Department of Homeland Security official.

• Santiago had no significant foreign travel that was ever flagged, another official said.

• The FBI looked into Santiago’s background and saw his military history but found no information to indicate radicalization, officials said. The FBI asked local police to take him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. Santiago voluntarily checked himself in.

• Santiago lived in Alaska and was employed by an Anchorage security company, a law enforcement official said.

