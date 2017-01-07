Weather Outlook: Bitter cold temperatures with anemic sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Still some light snow near the lakeshore this morning, but none of this activity is expected to impact travel. The wind chills are in the single digits so please dress warmly if you're headed outdoors!

It sure was a cold morning Friday. In fact, it was the coldest seen here since February 14, 2016 - 327 days ago.

Morning low temperatures are similar this and Sunday morning.

As of Thursday, we are now inside the climatological cold point for daytime highs. Embedded inside that, the low point for normal lows is January 15-18.

Long range outlook shows more cold through this weekend. Above normal temperatures start Monday and continues most of next week. Cold air will be coming and going throughout the next 2 weeks. Storm systems will be frequent as advertised weeks ago.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: