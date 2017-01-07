× Sheriff: Man arrested in Ravenna triple murder

RAVENNA, Ohio — A man wanted for a triple murder in Ravenna has been arrested, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

Police had been searching for David Calhoun Jr., 25, who allegedly shot and killed Sarah C. Marsh, 32, and LaShaun Sanders, 33, at a house on Henderson Road in Ravenna on Nov. 30. Marsh was pregnant at the time of her death.

Calhoun was reportedly seen running from the scene of the shooting.

Investigators had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading up to his arrest.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference on Monday at 10 a.m., where more information will be released.

