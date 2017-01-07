Police: 2 people dead, another injured in Ravenna shooting

RAVENNA, Ohio — Two people were fatally shot and another person was injured early Saturday morning in Ravenna, police have confirmed to Fox 8 News.

It happened at around 4:35 a.m. Saturday at an apartment building in the 700 block of Woodgate Boulevard.

Police say they responded there for a reported shooting and found two people dead from gunshot wounds. A third person was also shot, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators say an argument between several people in one of the apartments led to the shooting. One person is in custody; police are continuing to interview witnesses.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio BCI and the Portage County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Further details, including the names of the deceased people, were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Ravenna Police Department at (330) 296-6486.

Saturday’s shooting comes just hours after authorities announced the arrest of David Calhoun Jr., 25, who was wanted for a triple murder in Ravenna back in November.

