J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel share some tough family news, ask for prayers

CLEVELAND – Injured Cavs guard J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel shared some very sad, very tough news on Saturday.

The couple announced that the baby girl they had been expecting has been born 5 months early. Jewel said that the baby is 5 days old and weighs one pound. Her name is Dakota.

They go on to say that the reason they are sharing this news is because they know that they aren’t the only family out there dealing with premature birth.

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this and who will ever go through it, that’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys,” said Jewel.

They are asking everyone to keep them in their prayers and promise to pray for everyone else with a premature baby.

They announced that they were expecting another baby at the same time that Smith announced he had re-signed with the Cavaliers in October.

The couple, who have two daughters, got married in the summer of 2016, after the Cavs won the NBA Championship.

Smith is out for the next few months after undergoing thumb surgery . He was injured in a game against Milwaukee just before Christmas.