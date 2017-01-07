× Done Deal: Cavs acquire Atlanta Hawks’ guard Kyle Korver

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized a deal to acquire Atlanta Hawks guard, Kyle Korver, the team announced on Saturday.

The move sent forward Mike Dunleavy and guard Mo Williams to Atlanta. Also in exchange for Korver were cash considerations and a protected first round draft pick for Cleveland.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to add a player and person the caliber of Kyle Korver to our Cavs family,” said Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin. “Among the most prolific and dynamic three-point shooters in NBA history, a selfless, and team first competitor, Kyle brings all of the elements of Cavs DNA that we covet on and off the floor. We look forward to welcoming Kyle, his wife, Juliet and their three children to Northeast Ohio and are certain our fans will embrace them with open arms.”

Six-foot Krover played in 32 games for Atlanta this season with averages of 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.9 minutes. He is also shooting .889 from the foul line and .409 from the three-point line, while scoring in double figures 16 times in 2016-17, a news release from the Cavs stated.

**Complete Cleveland Cavaliers coverage, right here**