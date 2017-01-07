Decomposed body found inside Cleveland house: police

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in a home on the city’s east side, police said on Saturday.

It happened around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon in the 700 block of East 105th Street.

Police say officers discovered the “decomposed” body inside of a two-story family home.

Further details, including the gender or identity of the body, were not immediately released.

The Cuyahoga Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death.

