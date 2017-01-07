Community prays for missing trustee’s safe return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA--It has been several weeks since a Lafayette Township Trustee went missing, and now people are gathering in faith to pray for the safe return of Bryon Macron.

Many people desperately want answers, including Macron's wife and three daughters.

People gathered Saturday night in the Medina neighborhood where the Macrons live. The candlelight vigil was emotional for those who attended.

Macron's wife, Victoria, addressed the crowd.

"It feels like a bad dream," she said.

Others expressed well wishes and prayers for a friendly neighbor, who is extremely well-known in the community.

But there are so many unanswered questions.

Investigators tell Fox 8, back in December the 45-year-old's office at the township complex was left in such a way that an altercation may have taken place.

Police also explained some blood was found inside of Macron's SUV when it was discovered abandoned at Chippewa Lake.

Cuyahoga Crimestoppers has issued a reward up to $2,500 for any information that leads to finding Macron.

**More on the missing trustee here**