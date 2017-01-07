× Cleveland: West 9th Street closed due to ‘spouting water’ issues

CLEVELAND – A word of warning if you are heading to the near west side of Cleveland Saturday evening.

The Cleveland Police Department tells Fox 8 that West 9th Street at West St. Clair Avenue has been closed down. The reason: water spouting up from the street.

With temperatures heading into the single digits, the road was quickly turned into an icy mess.

The Cleveland Water Department, Fire and EMS and RTA have all been notified and are working to fix the newly formed ice rink.