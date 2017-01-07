Canton woman rescues squirrel from chimney – with Christmas light strand!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio - What is a homeowner to do when they hear little feet scuffling around in the chimney?

That was the situation that Ashley Eckleberry found herself in when she realized that something - most likely a squirrel - had gotten through the netting over her chimney and was now stuck inside the slippery cylinder. She knew she had to get the stranded creature out of the chimney before it starved.

She had some rope that she could have fed down into the chimney to help the little guy crawl out on, but that rope was in the shed and the lock to the shed was frozen shut thanks to the single digit temperatures northeast Ohio has been experiencing.

And then she realized that she had a long strand of Christmas lights that were about to go into storage right there, ready to use.

So down went the rescue strand, and as you can see in the video that she shared with Fox 8, the little guy scaled those lights and made into the bright sunlight.

He has quite the story to tell his other squirrel friends when he gets home, doesn't he?

Well done, Ashley!