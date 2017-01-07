Bitterly cold temperatures staying around Saturday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Bitter cold continues…At least for the next 36 to 48 hours. Another cold one this evening with temperatures in the low teens and subzero wind chills. Tonight’s lows will range from 5 to 10 above with wind chills down to 10 below in spots. Stay warm! Tomorrow will be more of the same with temperatures struggling to get to 20 degrees.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Lake effect snow continues out east. A LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY is in effect for Ashtabula now through 4 PM Sunday. An additional 3-6″ possible where snow bands persist. Lake and Geauga County gets throw into the mix starting at 7 PM this evening and ending at 1 PM Sunday. An additional 3-5″ possible in that area. Outside of the snow belt there is a risk of flurries and snow showers tonight and Sunday morning as a disturbance swings in. Accumulations of an 1″ or less expected.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather warnings page.

Changes coming next week, above average temperatures and rain on the way. What a crazy winter we’ve had thus far…Several temperature swings weekly! See the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast below.

Switching topics…Jay Reynolds was kind enough to share a picture that NASA provided from…MARS! The Curiosity Rover took this image of the earth and the moon. Check it out below.

It’s really quite stunning when you think of the distances involved and the incredible technology created by the geniuses at NASA (and the private sector alike). The above image is actually a SERIES of images that are literally “stitched together” to create the final image.

The level of detail is also impressive! You can make out continents and oceans on the earth, and some moon craters as well. Remarkable.

Meanwhile, back on our small planet:

As of Thursday, we are now inside the climatological cold point for daytime highs. Embedded inside that, the low point for normal lows is January 15-18.

Long range outlook shows more cold through this weekend. Above normal temperatures start Monday and continues most of next week. Cold air will be coming and going throughout the next 2 weeks. Storm systems will be frequent as advertised weeks ago.