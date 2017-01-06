Live video: Pieces of wreckage located of plane that disappeared over Lake Erie, sources say

CLEVELAND– Crews found pieces of wreckage on Friday from the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie more than a week ago.

Multiple sources told FOX 8 News the pieces were found Friday morning. The city of Cleveland said investigators have not found an intact fuselage and divers are in the water.

The Cessna Citation 525 went missing shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29. It was flown by Superior Beverage President and CEO John Fleming, who was with his wife Sue; sons Jack and Andrew; neighbor Brian Casey; and Casey’s daughter Megan. The group went to the Cleveland Cavaliers game that night and was traveling back home to the Columbus area.

(More on calling hours and memorial services here)

The following day, the U.S. Coast Guard searched an area covering 16 by 8 nautical miles, using helicopters and the Cutter Bristol Bay.

In the week after the plane’s disappearance, more than 100 pieces of debris consistent with the aircraft were recovered from Lake Erie. Weather conditions hindered search efforts at times.

On Thursday, the city of Cleveland said it narrowed the search for the cockpit voice recorder. The National Transportation Safety Board underwater locator beacon detector from the USGS Muskie received multiple transmissions. The Muskie and the Salvage Chief from Underwater Marine Contractors deployed dive teams and sonar to comb a portion of the lake.

Several agencies were involved in the recovery mission, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Cleveland Division of Police, Cleveland Division of Fire, Cleveland Metroparks Rangers and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, as well as New York State Police.

More stories on the missing plane here