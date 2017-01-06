Woman tied up during home invasion in Gates Mills

GATES MILLS, Ohio — Police in Gates Mills are looking for a man wanted in a home invasion.

According to a press release from Gates Mills police, officers responded Friday around noon to a report of a home invasion on Gates Mills Boulevard.

A woman was tied up while the suspect ransacked the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man, 5’10”, with glasses. He was wearing black wrangler cargo pants and a Cleveland Browns hoodie.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older model four-door sedan, either tan or gold, and in poor condition.

Call police if you have any information.