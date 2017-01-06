Weekend weather: Temperatures only reaching teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lake effect snow advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday for Ashtabula County. An additional 1-4″ possible wherever the snow showers persist.

It sure was a cold morning Friday. In fact, it was the coldest seen here since February 14, 2016 – 327 days ago.

Temperatures will be similar going into Saturday and Sunday morning.

As of Thursday, we are now inside the climatological cold point for daytime highs. Embedded inside that, the low point for normal lows is January 15-18.

The long range outlook shows more cold through this weekend. Above normal temperatures start Monday and continues most of next week. Cold air will be coming and going throughout the next 2 weeks. Storm systems will be frequent as advertised weeks ago.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.