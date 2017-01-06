Timeline: Plane disappears after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND– It’s been more than a week since a plane carrying six people disappeared over Lake Erie after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Thursday, Dec. 29: The Cessna Citation 525 was scheduled for takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport at 10:37 p.m. on its way to The Ohio State University Airport. The plane is last seen 2 miles off shore at about 11 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30: The U.S. Coast Guard uses helicopters and the Cutter Bristol Bay to search more than 128 square miles of Lake Erie. They are aided by the Royal Canadian Air Force. The pilot is identified as Superior Beverage executive John Fleming. His wife, two sons and neighbors were also on board.

Saturday, Dec. 31: The recovery mission is now in the hands of the city of Cleveland. Efforts are canceled because of poor weather and water conditions.

Sunday, Jan. 1: On the second full day of searching, Cleveland police recover a bag found near the Shoreby Club Harbor in Bratenahl. The crews include fives boats from the Cleveland Division of Police and Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Underwater Marine Contractors.

Monday, Jan. 2: The New York State Police, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Akron Fire Department, Toledo Fire Department and the Cleveland Metroparks Rangers join the efforts. More than 120 pieces of debris “consistent with what would be found on a Cessna 525 Citation” are recovered from Lake Erie.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: Crews search a 12-square-mile zone of Lake Erie and extend the area to East 185th Street.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Foot patrols and mounted units search the shoreline east of Burke Lakefront Airport, while boats are on standby. A team of surveyors and engineers build simulations and 3D models to help hone in on the most probable areas for recovery.

Thursday, Jan. 5: The city of Cleveland says it’s narrowed its search for the plane to a 125-by-325-foot area. The NTSB underwater locator beacon detector receives multiple transmissions.

Friday, Jan. 6: Memorial arrangements are made for the Fleming family. Sources tell FOX 8 pieces of wreckage have been found in Lake Erie.