‘Sandlot’ kittens rescued after being abandoned in box during snowstorm

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A batch of kittens named after “Sandlot” characters is looking for new homes after being abandoned in a box on the side of the road in a snow storm.

According to the Cleveland APL, the kittens were found Thursday night.

The kittens were brought in from the cold and are under the care of the Cleveland APL.

They were named Smalls, Squints, Repeat and Benny.

They’ll be heading to a foster home now until they are big enough to find homes of their own.